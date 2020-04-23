HealthNewsRegional

Trudeau announces more than $1 billion for national medical research strategy

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced more than $1 billion in support of a national medical research strategy to fight COVID-19.

According to Trudeau, the funding will go towards vaccine development, the production of treatments, and tracking of the virus.

Trudeau says this new funding builds on the $275 million investment for coronavirus research and medical countermeasures announced in March.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Separately, the Government of Canada says it is providing over $675,000 through the Stem Cell Network to support two new research projects and one clinical trial.

The clinical trial will evaluate the safety of a potential cell therapy to reduce the impacts and severity of acute respiratory distress associated with COVID-19.

More information can be found on the Prime Minister’s website.

