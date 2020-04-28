trudeau-defends-health-canada’s-easing-of-some-bilingual-label-rules-amid-covid-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Health Canada’s decision to ease restrictions for bilingual labels on some cleaning products coming from the United States during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He said the decision was not ideal, but due to increased demand for the products, the federal government is willing to accept unilingual labelling on products.

“We find ourselves in a situation where logistical capacity and labour isn’t necessarily present in importing companies,” Trudeau said, while speaking in French.

“We are in a situation that is completely unprecedented and what is important is to have access to things like disinfectants or hand sanitizers.”

He added that under normal circumstances it would be “totally unacceptable.”

Trudeau said he expected companies to work hard to rectify the situation, but did not specify which companies.

