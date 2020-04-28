Health

Trudeau defends Health Canada’s easing of some bilingual label rules amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
trudeau-defends-health-canada’s-easing-of-some-bilingual-label-rules-amid-covid-19

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP still searching for missing woman swept away by Muskwa River

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP have released the name of the person that remains missing after...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for missing 71-year-old

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP needs the public's help to locate 71-year-old Francis Lee...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

City awards contract for phase two of 92A Street construction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council, awarded a tender to Chapman Industries Ltd for Phase...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Health Canada’s decision to ease restrictions for bilingual labels on some cleaning products coming from the United States during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He said the decision was not ideal, but due to increased demand for the products, the federal government is willing to accept unilingual labelling on products.

“We find ourselves in a situation where logistical capacity and labour isn’t necessarily present in importing companies,” Trudeau said, while speaking in French.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We are in a situation that is completely unprecedented and what is important is to have access to things like disinfectants or hand sanitizers.”

He added that under normal circumstances it would be “totally unacceptable.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Trudeau said he expected companies to work hard to rectify the situation, but did not specify which companies.

Story continues below advertisement

1:07Accidental poisonings from cleaning supplies, disinfectants rising during pandemic

Accidental poisonings from cleaning supplies,  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleU.S. coronavirus cases top 1 million as some states begin easing restrictions
Next articleCity awards contract for phase two of 92A Street construction

More Articles Like This

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1 million as some states begin easing restrictions

Health Global News - 0
The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases topped 1 million on Tuesday – representing a third of the global total – even as some...
Read more

Coronavirus: 10 new cases reported in London-Middlesex, eight at long-term care homes: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
Ten more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in London and Middlesex, eight of them at local long-term care homes, while seven...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ottawa Public Health confirms 12 new deaths Tuesday

Health Global News - 0
Twelve more people in Ottawa have died in relation to the novel coronavirus, Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday. Ottawa’s coronavirus death toll has risen to...
Read more

Truck drivers help bring puppies to new homes amid Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Global News - 0
Roughly a week after a truck driver from Nova Scotia helped reunite a St. Thomas, Ont., woman with her dog, Kilt, more truck drivers...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv