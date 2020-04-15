News

Trudeau looks to support long-term care workers, boost wages for essential workers

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 15, 2020 12:27 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:56Provinces seek more help for overwhelmed and understaffed seniors’ homes

With long-term care homes across Canada becoming hotspots for COVID-19, some provinces are scrambling to provide more help for them. David Akin explains what’s being done, and some of the new rules workers must follow.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will be looking at ways to better support long-term care employees taking care of seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, while announcing more money for essential workers who are making less than $2,500 per month.

He said he will be speaking with Canadian premiers on Wednesday about putting the wage boost in place as soon as possible.

“Right now, seniors are worried about falling ill and not being able to see their kids and grandkids again. These are the things that we need to focus on as a country,” Trudeau said.

