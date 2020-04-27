Health

Trudeau mum on whether seniors will get coronavirus financial support

Avatar
By Global News
trudeau-mum-on-whether-seniors-will-get-coronavirus-financial-support

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Army Cadets host Mother’s Day Raffle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Army Cadets are hosting a Mother's Day Raffle to raise...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD to provide residents with sandbags to prevent property flooding

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - In order to prevent flooding on properties, the Peace River Regional District is offering residents...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Buick Outdoors to host ‘Feed a Community’ project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Buick Outdoors has partnered with local businesses to create the 'Feed a Community' project. The...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saying little on whether Canadian seniors will get financial support to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government has rolled out hundreds of billions of dollars worth of wage subsidies for businesses, tax deferrals, worker benefits, loans and cash for students and youth volunteers over the last two months. It’s all part of the emergency response to the coronavirus and the economic shutdown implemented to try to control its spread through the population.

Trudeau said late last month the government would provide more funding for seniors but has so far announced only $9 million through United Way Canada for things like grocery delivery and outreach.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Canada to provide more funding for seniors, vulnerable amid coronavirus pandemic: Trudeau

During a daily briefing from Rideau Cottage on Monday, Trudeau was asked by a journalist when more help would arrive for seniors. He said while some measures are coming, the priority was on helping other groups of Canadians first.

Story continues below advertisement

“We knew that moving forward on replacing people who lost and were counting on their paycheques through COVID-19 was the priority,” he said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFort St. John Army Cadets host Mother’s Day Raffle

More Articles Like This

Room for hope — but also warning — in Canada’s flattening coronavirus curve

Health Global News - 0
Coronavirus infections are easing in Ontario and Quebec, so far Canada’s worst-hit provinces. New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, nearly unaffected by the global pandemic, announced plans...
Read more

Coronavirus: Quebec elementary schools, daycares to gradually reopen in May

Health Global News - 0
After being shuttered for more than a month, Quebec elementary schools and daycares will gradually reopen in May as the province looks to ease...
Read more

Worldwide cases of COVID-19 exceed 3 million

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic surpassed another grim milestone on Monday, with more than three million cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the...
Read more

2 new coronavirus cases, 1 long-term care home death in London-Middlesex, health unit says

Health Global News - 0
One more person has died and two more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv