Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
A natural gas well pad is seen in the rural community of Penobsquis, N.B. on Thursday, August 21, 2014. The Canada Energy Regulator says it expects slower domestic fossil fuel consumption growth over the next 20 years but crude oil and natural gas production will continue to increase steadily. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trudeau says $1.7B coming for orphaned-well cleanups

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will support work in the oil and gas sector...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Freeze carbon tax, delay new climate regs during virus crisis, oil lobby asks

OTTAWA — Canada's oil and gas producers have asked the federal government to freeze the carbon tax and delay...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will support work in the oil and gas sector by spending $1.7 billion to help clean up “orphaned wells.”

He says restoring abandoned oil and gas wells is good for the environment, for landowners who have to contend with them, and for thousands of workers the effort will employ.

The federal government is also creating a $750-million fund to cut methane emissions.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence, Trudeau says the government expects all the spending to maintain 10,000 jobs across the country.

He adds that the government is going to provide $962 million to regional development agencies to help more businesses, particularly those that don’t have relationships with traditional financial institutions.

And he’s promising hundreds of millions of dollars in support for the arts and culture industries through the Department of Canadian Heritage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleCanada is flattening the coronavirus curve. That’s ‘good news,’ expert explains
Next article564 new coronavirus cases in Ontario and 55 deaths, total rises to 9,525 cases with 478 deaths

More Articles Like This

Freeze carbon tax, delay new climate regs during virus crisis, oil lobby asks

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Canada's oil and gas producers have asked the federal government to freeze the carbon tax and delay new climate change regulations while...
Read more

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region. Late Thursday,...
Read more

FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said to have been connected with...
Read more

Blueberry River First Nations sees two more cases confirmed of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There are reports of two more members being confirmed with cases of the coronavirus at the Blueberry River First...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv