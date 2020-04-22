trudeau-says-coronavirus-progress-positive-as-provinces-mull-slowly-reopening

More signs that the spread of COVID-19 is slowing in Canada emerged on Wednesday, prompting further talk of easing the isolation measures that have proven economically crippling.

The country’s largest province, for example, reported its slowest growth in identified cases of COVID-19 in weeks — 510 new cases or a daily increase of 4.3 per cent. Ontario also reported 37 new deaths, bringing the total to 659 deaths on a caseload of 12,245.

Also encouraging was the fact that the percentage of resolved infections has surpassed the 50 per cent mark for the first time.

Premier Doug Ford has mused the province could start easing restrictions ahead of next month’s long weekend if the moderating trend holds.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trends were positive, showing the measures were working even as he noted that long-term care homes had been “hard hit.”

Nova Scotia, for example, reported two more COVID-related deaths on Wednesday — both at a nursing home in Halifax — bringing the province’s total deaths to 12.

