trudeau-says-coronavirus-projections-for-canada-will-be-shared-in-‘coming-days’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will release “in the coming days” its projections of how many people could die from the novel coronavirus pandemic in Canada.

That comes as Ontario released its projections for a two-year time span for the pandemic and the potential for 1,600 Ontarians to be dead by the end of the month despite the measures in place.

That’s compared to the potential death toll of 6,000 by the end of the month if there were none.

Countries around the world and several Canadian provinces have moved in recent days to share their best- and worst-case projections for potential death tolls from the virus.

As a result, Trudeau has faced growing calls for the federal government to share its own modelling given the extraordinary demands being placed on Canadians to help mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

But he has not committed to a specific date for that release, saying officials are still working with the provinces to get better-quality data to inform those models.

“There are things we will be sharing with Canadians but we need to make sure we have a better grasp on the data before we put projections out there,” he said.

