Trudeau says economy and Canada-U.S. border won’t be fully re-opened any time soon

By Global News
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province announces new property tax relief and support for local governments

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced new property tax relief for commercial property owners and...
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Nova Scotia LNG project decision delayed due to market conditions, COVID-19

CALGARY — The company planning to build a $10-billion LNG export facility in Nova Scotia says it will delay making an...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta reports 126 new coronavirus cases, provincial total 1,996 as of Wednesday

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that reopening the economy or easing restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border isn’t happening anytime soon and is still “many weeks” away.

Trudeau has urged Canadians to be patient and said for any reopening to occur, there has to be rapid COVID-19 testing on a wide-scale basis and extensive contact tracing in place to prevent against a potential second wave of outbreaks.

“I don’t think we can talk about reopening things until we are confident that we have exactly the plan on responding to future resurgences of the virus,” Trudeau said Thursday during his daily briefing.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. coronavirus border restrictions could soon be ‘released,’ Trump suggests

Trudeau said there was still a “significant amount of time” before the two countries could loosen restrictions on non-essential across the border. An agreement between Canada and the U.S. to limit border crossings is due to expire in the coming days.

“The work that we continue to do to keep our citizens safe while coordinating very carefully is unlike our approaches with other countries around the world,” he said.

