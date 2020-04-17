trudeau-sidesteps-questions-as-china-revises-wuhan’s-covid-19-death-toll-by-50%

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau evaded questions about whether China had concealed the extent of the COVID-19 epidemic after the country revised the death toll by 50 percent in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak first emerged.

The prime minister was pressed by reporters Friday about holding the Communist Party of China accountable amid criticism it hadn’t been fully transparent in the early stages of the viral outbreak and provided incomplete data to the World Health Organization.

READ MORE: Why is the World Health Organization accused of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic?

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Trudeau said his job right now is to make sure Canadians get the best “support” and “protection” as COVID-19 has devastated Canada’s economy and sickened over 30,000.

“That means ensuring that cooperation and collaboration on the international stage is done properly,” Trudeau said. “That means focusing right now on today and tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

“There will be plenty of time to point fingers, to ask questions, to draw conclusion and ensure there are consequences for what countries may have done during this pandemic.”

China has faced criticism from world leaders,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS