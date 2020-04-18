trudeau-to-give-update-on-canada’s-coronavirus-response

Posted April 18, 2020 10:27 am

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:37Alberta energy companies get ‘lifeline’ from feds

WATCH ABOVE: Alberta energy companies get ‘lifeline’ from feds

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to give an update Saturday morning on Canada’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau will address Canadians from outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa at 11 a.m., according to his official itinerary.

The prime minister announced new funding on Friday for parts of the economy that were hit particularly hard by the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $4.2 billion was slated across several programs for sectors like the oil and gas industry, start-up businesses and the arts.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The federal government would be providing more than $2 billion in financial support for the oil and gas industry in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan primarily, with the funding going toward cleaning contaminated sites and meeting new federal regulations.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS