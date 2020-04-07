trudeau-to-offer-coronavirus-pandemic-update-as-millions-apply-for-cerb

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau will address Canadians at 11:15 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage where he currently is self-isolating.

That update comes a day after applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) officially opened.

The program offers Canadians who’ve lost their jobs over the COVID-19 pandemic cash payments of $2,000 a month.

Officials have staggered the process by each applicant’s birthday so as not to overwhelm the system. On Tuesday, people with birthdays in April, May and June can apply for the emergency benefits.

1:12Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says testing will be ‘essential part of how we get through this’

Minnesota-based company 3M also confirmed on Monday it would continue to ship desperately needed N95 masks to Canada after reaching an agreement with the U.S.

