Trudeau to offer coronavirus pandemic update as millions apply for CERB

Avatar
By Global News
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Group of First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

VANCOUVER — A group of British Columbia First Nations says it will appeal a decision on the the Trans Mountain...
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP investigating armed robbery in La Glace

La GLACE, A.B. - The Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Fas...
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John to rescind 2020 Rate Increases for Water amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday, Council looked at...
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau will address Canadians at 11:15 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage where he currently is self-isolating.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — 3M says Canada will continue receiving N95 masks following U.S. deal

That update comes a day after applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) officially opened.

The program offers Canadians who’ve lost their jobs over the COVID-19 pandemic cash payments of $2,000 a month.

Officials have staggered the process by each applicant’s birthday so as not to overwhelm the system. On Tuesday, people with birthdays in April, May and June can apply for the emergency benefits.

1:12Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says testing will be ‘essential part of how we get through this’

Minnesota-based company 3M also confirmed on Monday it would continue to ship desperately needed N95 masks to Canada after reaching an agreement with the U.S.

