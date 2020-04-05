trudeau-to-offer-update-on-canada’s-coronavirus-pandemic-response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to provide an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Sunday.

Trudeau will address Canadians at 11:15 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage, where he is self-isolating.

On Saturday, Trudeau announced “millions” of medical masks would be arriving in Canada from China within 48 hours.

Ottawa is expecting between seven and eight million surgical masks. included in that order are supplies for hard-hit Quebec.

Canada has also leased a warehouse in China to collect and distribute additional supplies “as quickly as possible,” he said.

According to Trudeau, officials are working “day and night” to secure additional, desperately needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers.

And, while Canada continues to source the PPE from international suppliers, Trudeau said the government is also working with domestic manufacturers.

Trudeau won’t retaliate over Trump’s order to ban N95 mask exports to Canada

The prime minister’s comments came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump asked Minnesota-based company 3M to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada.

Asked about the move,

