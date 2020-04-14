Health

Trudeau to provide update on Canada’s COVID-19 response after Easter break

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 14, 2020 9:59 am

Updated April 14, 2020 10:13 am

0:53Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls on Canadians to protect the ‘greatest generation’

WATCH: Trudeau calls on Canadians to protect the ‘greatest generation’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will resume his daily news conferences about the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday after taking a two-day break over the Easter long weekend.

Trudeau is expected to talk about the government’s procurement efforts and specifically address rapid, portable COVID-19 tests developed by a Canadian company that recently scored approval from Health Canada, according to a senior government source.

You can watch the prime minister’s press conference live at 11:15 a.m. ET in the video player above.

2:04Health Canada approves rapid test kits for COVID-19

