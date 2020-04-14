trudeau-to-provide-update-on-canada’s-covid-19-response after-easter-break

Posted April 14, 2020 9:59 am

Updated April 14, 2020 10:13 am

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls on Canadians to protect the 'greatest generation'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will resume his daily news conferences about the federal government’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday after taking a two-day break over the Easter long weekend.

Trudeau is expected to talk about the government’s procurement efforts and specifically address rapid, portable COVID-19 tests developed by a Canadian company that recently scored approval from Health Canada, according to a senior government source.

