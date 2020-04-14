trudeau-under-fire-for-easter-trip-despite-urging-canadians-to-‘sacrifice’-plans

Despite repeatedly urging Canadians to stay home for Easter amid the coronavirus pandemic, even if it meant not seeing their families, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the decision to go see his.

The pandemic forced Canadians across the country to abandon hopes of travel to see loved ones and also came amid warnings from public officials for people not to travel to cottages unless that is already their primary residence — and really, just not to leave their homes at all.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford urges city residents to stay out of cottage country on Easter weekend

But shortly after calling on Canadians to “stay home” and “Skype that big family dinner,” Trudeau crossed the provincial border from Ottawa into Quebec to visit his wife and three children at Harrington Lake.

Harrington Lake is the name of a federally designated heritage building maintained by the National Capital Commission that serves as the country residence of Canadian prime ministers.

While only a half-hour drive from Ottawa, getting to the residence requires crossing the provincial border into Quebec,

