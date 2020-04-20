Health

Trudeau vows Canada’s PPE stockpile policies will be overhauled to prevent waste

Avatar
By Global News
trudeau-vows-canada’s-ppe-stockpile-policies-will-be-overhauled-to-prevent-waste

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total of 1,699 coronavirus cases in BC, 39 cases now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 52 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Monday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Collaborative framework issued to help rural, remote, and Indigenous communities during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government provided an announcement, Monday, on supporting rural, remote and Indigenous communities as they...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Negative oil price plunge a short-term anomaly with limited impact: analysts

CALGARY — A Calgary energy analyst says the plunge by benchmark U.S. crude oil prices into negative territory for the first time on Monday...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2020 5:24 pm

Updated April 20, 2020 5:27 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:26Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer questions Trudeau over reports government had previously destroyed stockpiles pf PPE

Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer questions Trudeau over reports government had previously destroyed stockpiles of PPE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will avoid destroying valuable medical equipment from the national stockpile from now on by making sure it gets used before it expires.

Trudeau told the House of Commons today he was troubled to learn two million N95 respirator masks and thousands of pairs of medical gloves were thrown out in 2019 because they had expired five years earlier.

Trudeau says the federal government will change protocols so that in the future, stockpile supplies get distributed to the front lines before they expire and are replaced with new items.

Securing enough medical equipment to keep front-line workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic has been among the government’s biggest challenges to date.

Advertisement

1:16Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau addresses crisis in Quebec’s care homes in House of Commons

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleLess than 10 asylum seekers sent back to U.S. since Canadian border shutdown: Blair
Next articleToronto in coronavirus peak but pandemic activity ‘slowing down’: medical officer of health

More Articles Like This

Facebook takes down events about protests against COVID-19 measures in some U.S. states

Health Global News - 0
Facebook Inc said on Monday that it has removed events in Nebraska, New Jersey and California promoting protests against stay-at-home measures amid the COVID-19...
Read more

Total of 1,699 coronavirus cases in BC, 39 cases now in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 52 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Monday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,699 in...
Read more

Calls for probe into China’s coronavirus response mount — will Canada take part?

Health Global News - 0
As health officials around the world work to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, some in the international community have called for an...
Read more

Cargill meat plant in High River, Alta., ‘idles’ processes amid coronavirus outbreak

Health Global News - 0
A coronavirus outbreak at a meat-packing facility in High River, Alta., has led operators to “temporarily idle” processes. Effective Monday, April 20, employees at the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv