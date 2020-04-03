Health

Trump once again cleared of coronavirus, using test that gave result in minutes

Avatar
By Global News
trump-once-again-cleared-of-coronavirus,-using-test-that-gave-result-in-minutes

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Senior dies at McLennan seniors home due to COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Another death linked to COVID-19 has been reported, on Thursday, in the Alberta Health Services...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John rolls out COVID-19 resources

FORT St. JOHN, B.C. - To assist residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort St....
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total number of coronavirus cases up to 1,121 in BC, 17 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Thursday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he underwent a second coronavirus test on Thursday, using a rapid diagnostic that produced a result in less than 15 minutes, and it determined that he has not been infected.

“I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked,” said Trump, who also tested negative last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

A White House official said Trump took the newly released Abbott Laboratories test that offers results in 15 minutes or less.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

At his daily White House news briefing, Trump said Americans should wear protective face masks if they wish.

“If people want to wear them, they can” he said. Scarves work just as well, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Deborah Birx, a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on a recommendation about masks to add to U.S. guidelines on how Americans can best protect themselves.

1:54Coronavirus outbreak: Birx says debate continuing on masks being worn in public

Coronavirus outbreak: Birx says debate continuing on masks being worn in public

She said it is critical that people do not “get a false sense of security” that they are protected from the virus by wearing a mask, because there are plenty of other ways that infections can occur.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSenior dies at McLennan seniors home due to COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Senior dies at McLennan seniors home due to COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Another death linked to COVID-19 has been reported, on Thursday, in the Alberta Health Services North Zone. According to mygrandeprairienow.com, a...
Read more

Fifteen cases of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities to date, Canadian minister reports

Health Global News - 0
To date, there have been a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities, according to Marc Miller. The federal minister of Indigenous...
Read more

City of Fort St John rolls out COVID-19 resources

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT St. JOHN, B.C. - To assist residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort St. John has created several COVID-19...
Read more

Facing pressure, British government vows 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by end of April

Health Global News - 0
Britain‘s health minister promised a tenfold increase in the number of daily tests for coronavirus by the end of the month after the government...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv