trump-once-again-cleared-of-coronavirus,-using-test-that-gave-result-in-minutes

U.S. President Donald Trump said he underwent a second coronavirus test on Thursday, using a rapid diagnostic that produced a result in less than 15 minutes, and it determined that he has not been infected.

“I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked,” said Trump, who also tested negative last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

A White House official said Trump took the newly released Abbott Laboratories test that offers results in 15 minutes or less.

At his daily White House news briefing, Trump said Americans should wear protective face masks if they wish.

“If people want to wear them, they can” he said. Scarves work just as well, he said.

Deborah Birx, a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on a recommendation about masks to add to U.S. guidelines on how Americans can best protect themselves.

1:54Coronavirus outbreak: Birx says debate continuing on masks being worn in public

She said it is critical that people do not “get a false sense of security” that they are protected from the virus by wearing a mask, because there are plenty of other ways that infections can occur.

