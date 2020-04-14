Trump orders U.S. to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus response

United States President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization over the agency’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

“Everybody knows what’s going on there.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The U.S. president claimed the WHO failed to disclose or respond to what he called “credible” information in December that suggested the virus could be spread through human-to-human transmission.

“It would have been so easy to be truthful,” he said of the WHO.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the Trump, American taxpayers pay between US$400 million and US$500 million dollars per year to the WHO.

Story continues below advertisement

0:38Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says president’s authority is ‘total’ to reopen country

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says president’s authority is ‘total’ to reopen country

Advertisement

In contrast,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS