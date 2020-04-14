Health

Trump orders U.S. to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
trump-orders-us.-to-halt-funding-to-who-over-coronavirus-response

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s being held online due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - For the first time ever, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be held online...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total coronavirus cases up to 1,517 in BC, 28 cases now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 27 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Federal Government attention needed at BRFN to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local MP Bob Zimmer is calling on the Federal Government to provide immediate attention...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

United States President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organization over the agency’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

“Everybody knows what’s going on there.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The U.S. president claimed the WHO failed to disclose or respond to what he called “credible” information in December that suggested the virus could be spread through human-to-human transmission.

“It would have been so easy to be truthful,” he said of the WHO.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the Trump, American taxpayers pay between US$400 million and US$500 million dollars per year to the WHO.

Story continues below advertisement

0:38Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says president’s authority is ‘total’ to reopen country

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says president’s authority is ‘total’ to reopen country

Advertisement

In contrast,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleShaw Communications laying off about 10% of workforce because of COVID-19
Next articleCanada reports 123 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 27,000

More Articles Like This

Canada reports 123 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 27,000

Health Global News - 0
Canada has now reported 27,046 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, including 903 deaths. The country’s new numbers come amid a total of 1,383 newly confirmed...
Read more

Shaw Communications laying off about 10% of workforce because of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 14, 2020 6:24 pm Shaw Communications Inc. says it is temporarily laying off about 10 per cent of its workforce...
Read more

Total coronavirus cases up to 1,517 in BC, 28 cases now in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 27 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the total cases to 1,517 in...
Read more

How rapid coronavirus testing could help Canada flatten the curve

Health Global News - 0
Health Canada recently approved a test for COVID-19 that claims to deliver results in half an hour — much faster than most testing methods...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv