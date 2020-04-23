Trump signs executive order to suspend some U.S. immigration amid COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an order to temporarily block some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States, saying he was doing so in order to protect American workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order is to last for 60 days and then will be reviewed and possibly extended. Some critics saw Republican Trump’s announcement as a move to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to implement a long-sought policy goal of barring more immigrants ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“In order to protect our great American workers I have just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens,” Trump said at his daily news conference about the coronavirus at the White House.

He also said it will “preserve our healthcare resources for American patients” afflicted by the coronavirus.

White House lawyers worked all day to craft the language for the order,

