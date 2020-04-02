trump-‘thinking’-about-limiting-domestic-travel-to-states-hit-hard-by-coronavirus

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is weighing grounding domestic flights between coronavirus hot spots as he ramps up efforts to try to contain the pandemic’s spread.

“We’re thinking about doing that,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing, a day after he warned the nation to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks,” with 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths projected, even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Limited flights continue to run between cities like New York and Detroit, though passenger counts have plummeted across the nation. The Transportation Security Administration screened just 146,348 passengers Tuesday, down from 2,026,256 the same day last year.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Nonetheless, Trump said he was looking at new restrictions, even as he voiced concern about the impact on already-struggling airlines, saying that, once you do that, “you really are clamping down” on “an industry that is desperately needed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trump, however, offered mixed messages during the briefing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He seemed to suggest that he was looking to temporarily ground all domestic flights, saying, “We’re looking at the whole thing because we’re getting into a position now where we want to do that, we have to do that … and we may have some recommendations.”

1:24Coronavirus outbreak: Japan implements travel restrictions on 73 countries

Coronavirus outbreak: Japan implements travel restrictions on 73 countries

Advertisement

But pressed later on whether that was his intention,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS