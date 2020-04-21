Health

Trump to suspend immigration into the United States amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 20, 2020 10:21 pm

Updated April 20, 2020 10:28 pm

1:49Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says COVID-19 death rates falling as U.S. looks to reopen economy

WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says COVID-19 death rates falling as U.S. looks to reopen economy

The United States will temporarily suspend immigration amid COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday.

Trump, who made the announcement in a tweet Monday night, said that he would signing an executive order to suspend immigration to the U.S.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

“In light of the attack from the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens,

