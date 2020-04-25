Health

Trump’s role in coronavirus briefings may be reduced after disinfectant remarks: sources

By Global News
Reality check: Experts caution against early research on nicotine and COVID-19

A new study out of France suggests that nicotine could play a role in preventing people from contracting COVID-19,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

$63,000 raised so far for Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Through the COVID-19 Greatest Needs Fund, the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation reports that...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Rotary Club of Fort St John to host Mother’s Day Drive-by Fundraiser May 10

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John has announced the cancellation of its Mother's...
Read more
Global News

For the first time, President Donald Trump cut off his daily coronavirus task force briefing on Friday without taking any questions from reporters. It may not be the last time.

There have been discussions within the White House about changing the format of the briefings to curtail the president’s role, according to four White House officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The briefings often stretch well beyond an hour and feature combative exchanges between Trump and reporters.

Trump was angry after a day of punishing headlines Friday, largely about his comment at the previous evening’s briefing wondering if it would be helpful to inject disinfectant into people to fight the coronavirus. That idea drew loud warnings from health experts who said the idea was dangerous and sharp criticism from Democrats.

Trump did answer questions from reporters earlier Friday and claimed that his suggestion about disinfectant had been “sarcastic.” That doesn’t square with a transcript of his remarks.

2:02Trump slammed for suggesting disinfectant ingestion as COVID-19

Trump slammed for suggesting disinfectant ingestion as COVID-19

For weeks,

