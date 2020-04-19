Health

T&T Supermarket to offer temperature checks for customers in most stores

By Global News
Global News

T&T Supermarket says it will offer temperature checks for customers entering its stores starting Monday in a bid to protect shoppers and employees from the novel coronavirus.

“As we all know, fever is the most common symptom for COVID-19,” the grocery chain said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“In order to protect our customers and staff, we will be providing temperature check service starting on the coming Monday (Apr 20).”

In an email, T&T CEO Tina Lee said this is a “voluntary service” beginning Monday at “most of our stores.”

“Anyone with a fever will be kindly asked to rest at home and contact their health-care provider,” she said.

T&T Supermarket was acquired by Loblaw Companies Ltd. in 2009 but remains independently operated. In an email, a spokesperson for Loblaw said the company “does not have similar plans at this time.”

T&T operates in three provinces: Ontario,

