t&t-supermarket-to-offer-temperature-checks-for-customers-in-most-stores

T&T Supermarket says it will offer temperature checks for customers entering its stores starting Monday in a bid to protect shoppers and employees from the novel coronavirus.

“As we all know, fever is the most common symptom for COVID-19,” the grocery chain said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“In order to protect our customers and staff, we will be providing temperature check service starting on the coming Monday (Apr 20).”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

In an email, T&T CEO Tina Lee said this is a “voluntary service” beginning Monday at “most of our stores.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Anyone with a fever will be kindly asked to rest at home and contact their health-care provider,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

T&T Supermarket was acquired by Loblaw Companies Ltd. in 2009 but remains independently operated. In an email, a spokesperson for Loblaw said the company “does not have similar plans at this time.”

1:51Coronavirus: NDG community groups help isolated seniors get groceries

Coronavirus: NDG community groups help isolated seniors get groceries

Advertisement

T&T operates in three provinces: Ontario,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS