Tumbler Ridge man killed in collision near Clinton

CLINTON, B.C. – The RCMP and the B.C. Coroner service are investigating a Collison that claimed the lives of two men, including one person from Tumbler Ridge.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a two vehicle head-on collision that claimed the lives of two men Thursday afternoon outside of Clinton.

The Tumbler RidgeLines has identified the man as being Tumbler Ridge dentist Andrew Cheng.

On April 23, 2020 at 2:13 p.m., Clinton RCMP received a request to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services who were responding to a two vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Cunningham Road in 70 Mile House.

Emergency crews responded to the crash which involved a grey Chevrolet Cavalier and a grey Mitsubishi Outlander.

The driver of the Chevrolet passenger car, a 70 Mile House man, was discovered to be deceased as emergency first responders arrived at the scene.

Despite the efforts of BC Emergency Health Services personnel the driver of the Mitsubishi, a Tumbler Ridge man, was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

The RCMP Southeast District Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) has assumed conduct of the ongoing investigation.

The BC Coroners Service was notified, attended the scene and is also investigating. Due to the privacy of each of the deceased individuals, under the Coroners Act, their names or identification will not be released. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Southeast District RCMP Central Interior Traffic Services at 250-828-3111.