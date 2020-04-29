Health

Turbulent financial times for Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport

By Global News
Travel restrictions and low passenger traffic have forced Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport to drastically cut costs to survive the ongoing pandemic.

Federal travel restrictions allowing only essential travel have grounded the majority of flights.

Usually, some 600 flights take off and land daily on the Dorval tarmac. But since mid-March, that has been reduced to 50.

Officials estimate the airport will lose $250 million in revenue for the 2020 year.

The drastic drop in passenger volume has had an impact on both airport improvement fee revenue and aeronautical revenue, the Aeroport de Montreal statement reads.

While revenues are declining, some costs have increased, such as those related to more frequent cleaning and disinfection of the airport terminal building.

“Our team’s priority right now is to maintain a level of service at the airport to facilitate the last safe repatriation of travellers and enable essential travel in Canada and abroad,” said airport spokesperson Anne-Sophie Hamel.

The terminal at Trudeau International is nearly empty.

