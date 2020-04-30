Two arrested in Surrey, B.C., in connection to $33,000 in stolen CERB cheques, refunds

The RCMP say they’ve arrested two people after recovering $33,000 worth of government-issued cheques that were allegedly stolen from several places in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland.

The Mounties in Surrey say the cheques include Canada Emergency Response Benefits, GST cheques and income tax refunds, in addition to cheques issued by other organizations.

They were recovered by the RCMP’s COVID-19 compliance and enforcement team, which conducts patrols to educate people about and prevent contraventions of public health safety orders.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Mounties say in a statement they recovered the cheques following a search of a vehicle on Saturday that was allegedly displaying fake licence plates and operating permits.

They allege the vehicle drove into a backyard and the male driver was arrested following a short chase on foot, while a female passenger was arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

1:08Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau warns Canadians receiving CERB, wage subsidy they will have to pay one back

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau warns Canadians receiving CERB, » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS