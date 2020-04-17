HealthNews

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
nova-scotia-reports-province’s-first-death-connected-to-covid-19

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Blueberry River First Nations sees two more cases confirmed of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There are reports of two more members being confirmed with cases of the coronavirus...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.

Late Thursday, the Province released new data on the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. and confirmed there are two new cases in Northern Health’s region. The Province nor Northern Health will verify where the cases are located.

Blueberry River First Nation member Riley Apsassin confirmed on social media he is one of the new cases in the North, bringing the total number of Blueberry residents affected to three.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Province says there are currently seven active cases in the North, with two of those in the ICU and two more in hospital. There have been 32 cases in the Northern Health region.

As of Thursday, there have been 1,575 cases in B.C. with 983 recoveries. The total number of deaths has increased by three to 78.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will release more modelling information about COVID-19 in the Province Friday morning.

The B.C. CDC has created an website to view all the COVID-19 case data. You can view the site here: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/a6f23959a8b14bfa989e3cda29297ded

Previous articleFSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

More Articles Like This

FSJ RCMP looking to speak with man in connection with vandalism

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are looking to speak with a man who was said to have been connected with...
Read more

Coronavirus lockdowns prompt scattered protests in U.S. despite death toll of 31,000

Health Global News - 0
DETROIT — As sweeping stay-at-home orders in 42 U.S. states to combat the new coronavirus have shuttered businesses, disrupted lives and decimated the economy,...
Read more

As parts of the U.S. eye reopening economy, COVID-19 still fills New York hospitals

Health Global News - 0
NEW YORK — Hopeful talk about getting people out of their homes and back to work in some parts of the country seems a...
Read more

Bank of Canada would have likely cut interest rate based on oil crash alone: governor

Health Global News - 0
OTTAWA — The governor of the Bank of Canada says the central bank would have likely slashed its key interest rate in response to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv