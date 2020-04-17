Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the North

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.

Late Thursday, the Province released new data on the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. and confirmed there are two new cases in Northern Health’s region. The Province nor Northern Health will verify where the cases are located.

Blueberry River First Nation member Riley Apsassin confirmed on social media he is one of the new cases in the North, bringing the total number of Blueberry residents affected to three.

The Province says there are currently seven active cases in the North, with two of those in the ICU and two more in hospital. There have been 32 cases in the Northern Health region.

As of Thursday, there have been 1,575 cases in B.C. with 983 recoveries. The total number of deaths has increased by three to 78.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will release more modelling information about COVID-19 in the Province Friday morning.

The B.C. CDC has created an website to view all the COVID-19 case data. You can view the site here: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/a6f23959a8b14bfa989e3cda29297ded