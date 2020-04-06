Two workers injured at Halfway River Bridge construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two workers have been injured after the collapse of a pier at the Halfway River Bridge construction site.

Details are limited at this time, but a Ministry of Transportation official has confirmed the incident happened Sunday morning. “This morning, a serious incident occurred on the Highway 29 Halfway River Bridge. Two workers were injured, and both were transported to the hospital.”

The official went on to say the workers were performing work on one of the piers when it collapsed.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Ministry says it will release more information when it becomes available. It is unclear the extent of the workers injuries.

Energeticcity.ca has also reached out to WorkSafe B.C. for more information.

Construction on the new bridge started in January of this year. According to B.C. Hydro, in this area of Highway 29, the reservoir will cover the existing highway. This will require the construction of a new one-kilometre-long bridge and three kilometres of a new highway, slightly north of the existing highway.