NewsSite C

Two workers injured at Halfway River Bridge construction site

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
An artist rendering of the new Halfway River bridge. Source B.C. Hydro

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Two workers injured at Halfway River Bridge construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two workers have been injured after the collapse of a pier at...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Another death in the North zone of Alberta due to COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 including one...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two workers have been injured after the collapse of a pier at the Halfway River Bridge construction site.

Details are limited at this time, but a Ministry of Transportation official has confirmed the incident happened Sunday morning. “This morning, a serious incident occurred on the Highway 29 Halfway River Bridge. Two workers were injured, and both were transported to the hospital.”

The official went on to say the workers were performing work on one of the piers when it collapsed.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Ministry says it will release more information when it becomes available. It is unclear the extent of the workers injuries.

Energeticcity.ca has also reached out to WorkSafe B.C. for more information.

Construction on the new bridge started in January of this year. According to B.C. Hydro, in this area of Highway 29, the reservoir will cover the existing highway. This will require the construction of a new one-kilometre-long bridge and three kilometres of a new highway, slightly north of the existing highway.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleYoungest COVID-19 death so far in Canada is Alberta woman in her 20s

More Articles Like This

Another death in the North zone of Alberta due to COVID-19

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 including one in the North zone.
Read more

Fort St. John shows support for healthcare workers

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 150 vehicles and countless people showed their support for health care workers in Fort St. John...
Read more

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the Provincial...
Read more

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show support for frontline medical staff.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv