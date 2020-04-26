Health

U.K. coronavirus outbreak at a ‘dangerous stage,’ officials say

By Global News
Global News

Britain’s stand-in leader resisted pressure on Sunday to explain how the government plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputizing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson for three weeks, since he was taken to hospital with a serious case of COVID-19. Johnson, who has been recovering in the countryside since April 12, will resume full-time work on Monday and is “raring to go,” Raab said.

Appearing on political TV shows in his last day at the helm, Raab said the government was working privately on how to move out of the lockdown, but that speculating in public might dilute the current guidance to stay at home.

“We are at a delicate and dangerous stage and we need to make sure that the next steps are sure-footed,” Raab told Sky News.

“We are proceeding very cautiously and we are sticking to the medical advice, the scientific advice, with the social distancing measures, at this time, while doing all the homework to make sure that we’re prepared in due course for the next phase.”

The official number of deaths related to COVID-19 in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose above 20,000 on Saturday,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

