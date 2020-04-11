Health

U.S. coronavirus cases reach half a million, death toll close to topping world

By Global News
Global News

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed half a million Friday, according to counts from Johns Hopkins University and Reuters — accounting for nearly a third of all worldwide cases.

The country’s case total of 500,399 is greater than those of the three countries with the other highest counts in the world: France, Italy and Spain — the last of which has the second-most cases. The U.S. total is over three times what Spain has reported, at 158,273.

The U.S. was also close to surpassing Italy as the country with the most deaths from COVID-19 Friday night. Italy has seen 18,849 deaths, while the U.S. has reported 18,693, according to Johns Hopkins.

Earlier Friday, the worldwide death toll surpassed 100,000. Nearly 1.7 million people around the world have tested positive for COVID-19.

Just over two weeks ago, on March 26, the U.S. surpassed Italy and China to become the country with the most cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A day later, the number of cases surpassed 100,000,

