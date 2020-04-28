U.S. coronavirus cases top 1 million as some states begin easing restrictions

The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases topped 1 million on Tuesday – representing a third of the global total – even as some states eased restrictions in the face of an economy battered by the pandemic.

With U.S. President Donald Trump‘s economic adviser forecasting an unemployment rate of more than 16 per cent for April and many Americans chafing under stay-at-home orders, about a dozen states were moving to restart their economies despite a lack of large-scale virus testing.

Public health experts have warned that a premature rollback of social-distancing policies could cause a surge in new infections.

More than 56,500 Americans have died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, with an average of about 2,000 a day this month, according to a Reuters tally.

The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus infections passed 1 million and has doubled in 18 days. The actual number of U.S. infections is believed to be higher than the confirmed number of cases, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity,

