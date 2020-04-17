Health

U.S. coronavirus research targeted by foreign government hackers, FBI official warns

By Global News
Health

News

Health

Global News

A senior FBI cybersecurity official said on Thursday that foreign government hackers have broken into institutions conducting research into treatments for COVID-19, the sometimes fatal respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Assistant Director Tonya Ugoretz told participants in an online panel discussion hosted by the Aspen Institute that the bureau had seen state-backed hackers poking around the U.S. healthcare sector as well.

“We certainly have seen reconnaissance activity, and some intrusions, into some of those institutions, especially those that have publicly identified themselves as working on COVID-related research,” she said.

Ugoretz did not name specific countries and she did not identify any targeted companies or institutions.

Ugoretz said it made sense for organizations working on promising treatments or a potential vaccine to tout their work publicly. However, she said, “The sad flipside is that it kind of makes them a mark for other nation-states that are interested in gleaning details about what exactly they’re doing and maybe even stealing proprietary information that those institutions have.”

Ugoretz said that state-backed hackers had often targeted the biopharmaceutical industry but said “it’s certainly heightened during this crisis.”

1:56CODEVID-19 Hackathon unites Edmonton developers to help solve pandemic problems

CODEVID-19 Hackathon unites Edmonton developers to help solve pandemic problems

The FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

