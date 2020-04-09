Health

U.S. federal stockpile of protective equipment almost depleted: Health Department

Avatar
By Global News
us.-federal-stockpile-of-protective-equipment-almost-depleted:-health-department

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Women’s Resource Centre COVID-19 Pandemic Community Response program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Women's Resource Centre (WRC) has launched a COVID-19 Pandemic Community...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

45 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, total cases now at 1,336

VICTORIA, B.C. – 45 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face, shields, gowns and other medical supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services told the Associated Press Wednesday that the federal stockpile was in the process of deploying all remaining personal protective equipment in its inventory.

The HHS statement confirms federal documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee showing that about 90 per cent of the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

HHS spokeswoman Katie McKeogh said the remaining 10 per cent will be kept in reserve to support federal response efforts.

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement that the Trump administration is leaving states to scour the open market for scarce supplies, often competing with each other and federal agencies in a chaotic bidding war that drives up prices.

Story continues below advertisement

“The President failed to bring in FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) early on, failed to name a national commander for this crisis,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article‘We’ll be coming for you’: New N.W.T. public health team to enforce COVID-19 orders

More Articles Like This

‘We’ll be coming for you’: New N.W.T. public health team to enforce COVID-19 orders

Health Global News - 0
The Northwest Territories is creating a squad of public health officers specifically to enforce orders around the COVID-19 pandemic. “If you choose to ignore orders...
Read more

Toronto-area rabbi pleads for physical distancing during Passover

Health Global News - 0
A Toronto-area rabbi is pleading for Jews observing Passover to stay at home and practise physical distancing. Rabbi Mendel Kaplan, spiritual leader and executive director...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province...
Read more

Coronavirus: Advocates for Toronto’s homeless plead for major increase in accommodations, testing

Health Global News - 0
Advocates for Toronto’s homeless population are pleading for urgent action to prevent a large outbreak of coronavirus in the community and in shelters. “Time is...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv