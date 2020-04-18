Health

U.S. flight carrying migrants back to Guatemala infected with coronavirus: president

By Global News
Global News

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday a large number of migrants on a deportation flight to Guatemala from the United States this week were infected with the coronavirus, adding that U.S. authorities had confirmed a dozen cases.

Giammattei said 12 randomly selected people on the deportation flight tested positive for coronavirus when examined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He suggested more on the flight had tested positive as well.

“A large part of it was infected,” the president said in a televised address, referring to a flight carrying 73 Guatemalans that left the United States for Guatemala City on Monday.

The Trump administration has pressured Guatemala to keep receiving deported migrants despite growing concern in the poor Central American nation that returnees are bringing the virus with them and could infect remote communities.

0:58Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says he’s planning to close southern border to asylum seekers, illegal immigrants

Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says he’s planning to close southern border to asylum seekers,  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

