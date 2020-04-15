Health

U.S. military says coronavirus likely not man-made but ‘we don’t know for certain’

By Global News
Global News

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali Reuters

Posted April 15, 2020 9:31 am

Updated April 15, 2020 9:37 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:17Academics, politicians warn China’s COVID-19 response is its “Chernobyl” moment

An open letter signed by international academics and politicians is accusing China of covering up the coronavirus, describing it as the country’s “Chernobyl moment.” As David Akin explains, a former Canadian justice minister is among those who signed the letter, which also criticizes the World Health Organization.

The U.S. military believes that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being developed in a Chinese laboratory.

But there is still no certainty either way, the top U.S. general said on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of rumour and speculation in a wide variety of media, the blog sites, etc. It should be no surprise to you that we’ve taken a keen interest in that and we’ve had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that,” said Army Gen.

