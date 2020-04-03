Health

U.S. relaxes rules for gay blood donors amid coronavirus — will Canada go further?

Avatar
By Global News
us.-relaxes-rules-for-gay-blood-donors-amid-coronavirus-—-will-canada-go-further?

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health provides update on response to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health provided an update, Friday afternoon, on planning and response for COVID-19 in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Garneau revises speed-limit rules for trains carrying dangerous goods

OTTAWA — Transport Minister Marc Garneau is entrenching lower speed limits for trains hauling large amounts of crude oil...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Hydro shuts down Site C community shuttle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is temporarily suspending the Site C shuttle into Fort St....
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The United States matched its blood donation policies with those of Canada and the United Kingdom on Thursday, easing restrictions on gay men as the world continues its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

While it’s a step forward for the U.S., advocates say it doesn’t go far enough — especially during a global health emergency.

“Right now, everything should be on the table,” said Helen Kennedy, executive director at LGBTQ2 advocacy organization Egale Canada.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The policy we have now, it’s still based on a stereotype of the perceived notion of promiscuity within the gay male community in particular. It’s a discriminatory policy already, and in a pandemic, these types of restrictions really are magnified in how ridiculous they are in the first place.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) new policy is in response to a recent drop in blood donations, as many cancel appointments to abide by physical distancing directions for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The previous rules banned donations from men who have had sex with a man within a year. That same policy applied to women who’ve had sex with gay or bisexual men.

Blood donations from gay and bisexual men have long been restricted in Canada and other countries due to the supposed risk of spreading HIV through the supply. Gay rights groups have long challenged this, citing research that disputes the risk.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleHydro shuts down Site C community shuttle
Next articleCoronavirus: Guidance counsellers one call away for New Brunswick students

More Articles Like This

Northern Health provides update on response to COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health provided an update, Friday afternoon, on planning and response for COVID-19 in the Northern Health region. According to...
Read more

N.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields for health care workers

Health Global News - 0
A New Brunswick beverage producer has altered its production to start making protective face shields for frontline healthcare workers battling COVID-19. Pollen Angels, a mead...
Read more

Coronavirus: Guidance counsellers one call away for New Brunswick students

Health Global News - 0
It’s been two weeks since schools were closed in New Brunswick due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and students won’t be back in a...
Read more

Atlantic premiers differ on release of COVID-19 modelling

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick’s premier says his province will likely follow a promised move by Ontario to release COVID-19 modelling projections, with the information to be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv