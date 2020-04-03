U.S. relaxes rules for gay blood donors amid coronavirus — will Canada go further?

The United States matched its blood donation policies with those of Canada and the United Kingdom on Thursday, easing restrictions on gay men as the world continues its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

While it’s a step forward for the U.S., advocates say it doesn’t go far enough — especially during a global health emergency.

“Right now, everything should be on the table,” said Helen Kennedy, executive director at LGBTQ2 advocacy organization Egale Canada.

“The policy we have now, it’s still based on a stereotype of the perceived notion of promiscuity within the gay male community in particular. It’s a discriminatory policy already, and in a pandemic, these types of restrictions really are magnified in how ridiculous they are in the first place.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) new policy is in response to a recent drop in blood donations, as many cancel appointments to abide by physical distancing directions for COVID-19.

The previous rules banned donations from men who have had sex with a man within a year. That same policy applied to women who’ve had sex with gay or bisexual men.

Blood donations from gay and bisexual men have long been restricted in Canada and other countries due to the supposed risk of spreading HIV through the supply. Gay rights groups have long challenged this, citing research that disputes the risk.

