Health

U.S. to assess WHO’s management after halting funds over COVID-19 response

Avatar
By Global News
us.-to-assess-who’s-management-after-halting-funds-over-covid-19-response

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows economy

CALGARY — Trucking, logistics and oilfield services firm Mullen Group Ltd. says it has temporarily laid off about 1,000...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

MLA Dan Davies provides hand sanitizer to community amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, was providing his support to the community, on...
Read more
UncategorizedAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Chetwynd warning residents of high water levels

CHETWYND, B.C. - The District of Chetwynd is warning residents of extremely high water levels in area...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The United States will assess if the World Health Organization is being run properly following President Donald Trump’s pause in U.S. funding to the global body, the acting head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Wednesday.

Washington will also use this time to look for alternative partners outside the WHO to continue to carry out “important work” such as on vaccines, to ensure there is no disruption to U.S. aid efforts, added John Barsa, who heads USAID, the key U.S. government agency that administers foreign aid.

Separately, the United States announced more than $270 million in additional foreign assistance provided by Congress to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Barsa told reporters the review would be “all-encompassing” and said there were many management questions, including how the WHO has held “member states accountable” for their actions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Is the management of the World Health Organization running it the way it should be run?,” was the key question, he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Trump announced a halt to U.S.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleNew Zealand is reopening — how did it handle coronavirus differently than Canada?
Next articleReopening U.S. economy too early will cost lives, New York’s Cuomo warns

More Articles Like This

Ticketmaster, other ticket portals still selling access to cancelled concerts

Health Global News - 0
Live concerts are cancelled in most parts of the country for the foreseeable future, yet Ticketmaster and other Canadian ticket portals have continued to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Cases of COVID-19 in Canada top 40,000

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic reached another grim milestone on Wednesday, with more than 40,000 infections now reported across Canada. According to the latest numbers released...
Read more

P.E.I., N.L. report no new cases of coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 22, 2020 5:49 pm 0:22Coronavirus outbreak: No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the fourth day in a...
Read more

Reopening U.S. economy too early will cost lives, New York’s Cuomo warns

Health Global News - 0
The angry din of car horns echoed through Virginia’s capital city Wednesday as the debate about America’s path to recovery pitted impatient U.S. workers...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv