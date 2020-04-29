UBC Survey-Rural Community Responses to COVID-19 in BC

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Centre for Rural Health Research, within UBC’s Department of Family Practice, is hosting another research project on the Rural Community Responses to COVID-19 in BC.

Through telephone interviews and an online survey, the team shares they’ve heard from more than 1,800 people across 211 rural BC communities about their health care needs and priorities.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak leading to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the team in partnership with the BC Rural Health Network has created a brief, anonymous survey to learn from rural and remote BC communities about their experiences and responses to COVID-19.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The findings will help to understand rural community solutions and resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings are shared with participating rural and remote BC communities, supporting learning and collaboration across communities. The results will also be shared with the BC Ministry of Health and the Health Authorities to support rural health care planning.

To participate in the survey; CLICK HERE.

The survey is available on an ongoing basis, with no set end date.