Unemployment rate jumps nearly 1 percentage point in London and St. Thomas

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases now up to 1,423 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Wednesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Women’s Resource Centre COVID-19 Pandemic Community Response program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Women's Resource Centre (WRC) has launched a COVID-19 Pandemic Community...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

45 new cases of coronavirus in British Columbia, total cases now at 1,336

VICTORIA, B.C. – 45 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, which now brings the...
The London-St. Thomas jobless rate has climbed from 4.9 per cent in February to 5.8 per cent in March.

The March uptick put an end to five consecutive months of declines, but is still well below the 6.5 per cent unemployment rate recorded in September 2019.

Locally, 1,900 jobs were lost in March while the labour force increased by 800. The number of people claiming unemployment climbed by 2,700. London’s labour participation rate, which has long been one of the lowest in Canada, continued to climb from 61.5 per cent in February to 61.6 per cent in March.

The climb in the jobless rate was expected as the March report is the first since the country started feeling a significant impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Provincially, Ontario’s unemployment rate went from 5.3 per cent in February to 6.1 per cent in March.

Nationally, the unemployment rate jumped 2.2 per cent to 7.8 per cent, the largest one-month increase since comparable record-keeping began in 1976.

