Health

Use of Vancouver’s overdose prevention sites down amid COVID-19 crisis

Avatar
By Global News
use-of-vancouver’s-overdose-prevention-sites-down-amid-covid-19-crisis

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 4,850 in Alberta, recovery rate at 1,800 as of Tuesday

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Virtual events to be held for Vertical Slam and Sadownik Memorial Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Directors of the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge have announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Doctors communicating with baby monitors in sealed rooms due to coronavirus

While hospitals were scrambling for ventilators, masks and gloves in preparation for a COVID-19 surge, many were also installing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Vancouver Coastal Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Patricia Daly, says fewer drug users are visiting overdose prevention sites due to the COVID-19 crisis, which will lead to a spike in deaths.

The Downtown Eastside recently saw eight overdose deaths in a week, and Daly says there is growing concern that people are dying alone in their rooms.

“I’m concerned that because of fear around COVID-19, which we’ve only really seen at very low levels in that community, that people are not accessing life-saving services such as overdose prevention and we’ve actually seen a little bit of a spike of overdose deaths in March and April,” Daly said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:38Coronavirus concerns on the Downtown Eastside

Coronavirus concerns on the Downtown Eastside

There are normally 6,000 visits a week at overdose prevention sites. Since the pandemic, that number has dropped to 2,000 due to concerns over exposure from both operators and visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

Work is being done to change that through education.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The advice about staying two metres apart,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article‘It’s horrific’: 68 dead from COVID-19 outbreak at U.S. veteran long-term care home

More Articles Like This

‘It’s horrific’: 68 dead from COVID-19 outbreak at U.S. veteran long-term care home

Health Global News - 0
Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure...
Read more

Coronavirus cases in Canada surpass 50,000

Health Global News - 0
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada topped 50,000 on Tuesday. Federal and provincial authorities said 2,859 had died from the virus by 6...
Read more

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 4,850 in Alberta, recovery rate at 1,800 as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province...
Read more

McDonald’s Canada to start importing beef over supply concerns amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 28, 2020 4:53 pm Updated April 28, 2020 4:56 pm 2:03Coronavirus: What closures and restrictions on Canada’s 2 largest meat packing...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv