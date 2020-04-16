Health

Vancouver Superstore employee believed to have COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

Posted April 16, 2020 1:53 pm

An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in Vancouver is believed to have contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A staff member at the Grandview Highway location “recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19,” said a statement on the company’s Facebook page.

The employee has not been in the store since April 9. The store was closed for cleaning and has since reopened.

The company said it has a number of safety protocols in place, including daily sanitization and social-distancing practices, to minimize the risk of exposure to customers and employees.

There are more than 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.


© 2020 Global News,

