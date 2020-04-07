Vandekamp returns as General Manager and Head Coach for GP Storm

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie Storm have announced the return of Mike Vandekamp as General Manager and Head Coach.

A veteran junior hockey bench boss, Vandekamp enters his 26th season of coaching as he returns to the Alberta Junior Hockey League after spending the last nine seasons in the B.C. Hockey League with the Nanaimo Clippers and most recently the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

In his four seasons with the Storm, from 2007-2011, Vandekamp amassed a regular season record of 154-72-19. In the playoffs, Vandekamp’s Grande Prairie Storm teams posted a 27-18 record and won the AJHL Championship in 2009.

Storm President Murray Toews says he is happy to welcome Vandekamp back to the organization and looks forward to seeing what he will bring to the team for the next three years.