NewsRegionalSports

Vandekamp returns as General Manager and Head Coach for GP Storm

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Vandekamp returns as General Manager and Head Coach for GP Storm

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie Storm have announced the return of Mike Vandekamp as General Manager and...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Prime Minister Trudeau announces further progress on fight against COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced further progress under Canada's Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. According to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie Storm have announced the return of Mike Vandekamp as General Manager and Head Coach.

A veteran junior hockey bench boss, Vandekamp enters his 26th season of coaching as he returns to the Alberta Junior Hockey League after spending the last nine seasons in the B.C. Hockey League with the Nanaimo Clippers and most recently the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

In his four seasons with the Storm, from 2007-2011, Vandekamp amassed a regular season record of 154-72-19.  In the playoffs, Vandekamp’s Grande Prairie Storm teams posted a 27-18 record and won the AJHL Championship in 2009.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Storm President Murray Toews says he is happy to welcome Vandekamp back to the organization and looks forward to seeing what he will bring to the team for the next three years.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleWork starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

More Articles Like This

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border,...
Read more

Prime Minister Trudeau announces further progress on fight against COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced further progress under Canada's Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. According to Trudeau, the Federal Government is building...
Read more

Premier Kenney predicts 25 per cent unemployment in Alberta due to COVID-19

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a grim prediction for workers in his province. He says there may well be 25 per cent unemployment as a result...
Read more

Central Mountain Air suspends scheduled flights

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air (CMA) has announced its scheduled flights have been suspended while charters still remain available. CMA shares it...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv