Canadian PressEnergy News

Vermilion Energy suspends monthly dividend to shareholders

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
vermilion-energy-suspends-monthly-dividend-to-shareholders

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases now up to 1,870 in Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Tuesday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s being held online due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - For the first time ever, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will be held online...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total coronavirus cases up to 1,517 in BC, 28 cases now in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 27 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Vermilion Energy Inc. is suspending its monthly dividend.

The oil and gas company says that energy prices have continued to fall since it reduced its dividend and cut its 2020 capital budget last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says the decision will help better position it for the economic and commodity recovery that it believes will come when the economy emerges from the crisis.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The move by Vermilion to suspend its regular payment to shareholders comes as many others in the oilpatch do the same.

The company says that since the beginning of March its annualized cash outlays for capital spending and dividends have now been reduced by approximately $520 million.

Vermilion, which has Canadian and international oil and gas production, says it has also identified approximately $30 million of additional opportunities to reduce cash spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:VET)

 

The Canadian Press

Previous articleBad acne? Here’s why coronavirus isolation might be to blame
Next articleCountries grapple with how to re-open economies amid COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Canadian oil wells will continue to be shut down amid weak global oil prices despite an agreement to limit production struck by OPEC and other major...
Read more

News that deal to cut global oil production has been finalized is welcomed in Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
News that a deal was finalized by OPEC and other oil producing nations to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day is being...
Read more

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices caused by the COVID-19 crisis...
Read more

Oil-producing nations seek global deal to stabilize market

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
MOSCOW — Oil-producing countries including those of the OPEC cartel and Russia are trying to strike a global deal to pump less crude in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv