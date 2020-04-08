Health

Veterinary services still offered during coronavirus pandemic, but distancing measures in place

By Global News
Global News

Kassidy Lessard heard her young dog Poet shrieking in pain and knew immediately the Chihuahua-mix rescue would require emergency care.

The uncertainty of how to proceed – and what would await them at their local emergency vet – made an already stressful situation much more difficult for the Barrie, Ont., woman.

“The whole thing was just terrifying, honestly,” Lessard said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press.

Poet, an approximately three-year-old dog who was rescued by Lessard through a Texas-based organization 18 months ago, was dashing down the stairs one night last week when she mistimed a jump from three steps up and landed awkwardly on a tile floor, breaking the radius and ulna in her right front leg.

Lessard took Poet to the closest 24-hour animal care clinic immediately. But with veterinarians doing what they can to maintain social distance during the COVID-19 outbreak, the pair was instructed to wait in the parking lot before the dog could be seen.

When Poet’s turn came, Lessard handed her to a care team member who was wearing gloves and a mask, through a door opened just wide enough to pass her through.

