Video tour released for Anne Roberts Young Elementary School

By Scott Brooks
Exterior of Anne Roberts Young Elementary. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has released a video tour of the newly constructed elementary school, Anne Roberts Young.

Conducting the tour was the school’s Principal, Broyden Bennett, giving a first look to the public on the inside of the school, along with an update on construction progress.

Within the video tour, Bennett showcases the progress that is being made to many areas of the school, such as the library, gymnasium, and classrooms.

In addition to the release of a video tour of the school, a list of staff has been released for teachers and staff that will be working at the new school in the fall.

All updates regarding Anne Roberts Young Elementary can be found by visiting ary.prn.bc.ca.

The video tour of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School can be found below:

 

