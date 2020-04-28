NewsSports

Virtual events to be held for Vertical Slam and Sadownik Memorial Run

By Scott Brooks
Participants during the 2019 Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Directors of the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge have announced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be hosting virtual events for the Vertical Slam and the Steve Sadownik Memorial Run.

While this may be a disappointment for participants who were looking to physically take part in the events, they can still join in on the fun through a virtual donation event.

The virtual events for both the Vertical Slam and Steve Sadownik Memorial Challenge will be taking place from June 1 to the 15.

Participants pay $25.00 for registration, or $33.00 for a medal, and they track their action on a physical movement app and then posted to a virtual board.

Proceeds from these events go towards School Meal Programs and other communty programs.

For more information and registration, you can visit strideandglide.ca.

