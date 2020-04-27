‘We are getting close’: B.C. looks to ease restrictions as COVID-19 cases near 2,000

Posted April 27, 2020 4:50 pm

Updated April 27, 2020 6:31 pm

B.C.’s provincial health officer says the province is making plans to ease restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are getting close to the point where we can open up,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday, noting that the majority of cases are linked to known outbreaks at specific locations, such as long-term care facilities.

Henry made the announcement during her daily update on the province’s response to the pandemic, in which she reported 50 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths since her last report on Saturday.

There are now 1,998 confirmed cases of the disease in the province, and 1,190 of those have fully recovered. The death toll now stands at 103.

Ninety-seven people are in hospital — an increase of one patient from Saturday — while 36 patients are in intensive care.

