‘We Wish you Well’ parade held in support of seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many vehicles and countless people showed their support for seniors with a ‘We Wish you Well’ parade on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle parade, organized by Trobak Holistic Counselling and North Peace Senior Housing, took place to improve and boost the morale and mental health of seniors that are living in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea for the parade would take into account social distancing and a fun way for the community to participate in giving the seniors an event to look forward to.

Participants were encouraged to decorate their vehicles and make signs as the seniors safely watched from their windows.

If you missed this parade and would like to participate, the next parades are scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 and May 27.

More information can be found on Trobak Holistic Counselling’s Facebook page.