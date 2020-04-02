HealthNewsRegional

WestJet continues to fly domestically, make adjustments during COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WestJet is implementing further measures to keep flights moving while keeping passengers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WestJet, it has made a number of reductions on daily domestic flights from now through to May 4.

Flights between Fort St. John and Vancouver have been reduced to one flight daily and flights to and from Calgary have been reduced to two flights per day.

As an added measure, for passenger safety, WestJet says it is selling a limited amount of seats to ensure physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WestJet says these adjustments are temporary and could change as the situation evolves.

A full schedule of WestJet domestic flights can be found on WestJet’s website.

