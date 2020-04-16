HealthNews

WestJet down to one flight per day at North Peace Regional Airport

By Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WestJet has reduced flights at the North Peace Regional District Airport to one trip per day to Calgary.

Shea De La Mare, the Managing Director of the North Peace Regional Airport, says the North Peace Regional Airport is still open and fully operational with WestJet currently operating six flights per week serving Calgary.

De La Mare shares this may change, and cancellations are occurring so travellers should contact WestJet directly for the most recent flight information.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

During the Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, Regular Council Meeting, Emergency Program Coordinator and Fire Chief, Darrell Blades, of the EOC provided an update on what was happening at the North Peace Regional Airport as part of his report.

Blades shared, WestJet stopped direct flights to Vancouver, and there is only one flight to Calgary which is being cancelled day to day depending on demand.

Blades also shares that typical charters are also down to Monday’s from Monday and Wednesday for industrial change over.

The terminal building is open to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. shared De La Mare.

