WestJet to resume Vancouver Flights starting May 5th, 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WestJet will be resuming its one flight from Vancouver to Fort St. John and maintaining its Calgary flight service with WestJet Encore.

WestJet will be resuming one daily domestic flight between Vancouver and the North Peace Regional Airport starting May 5th to June 4th, 2020. Service will continue from Fort St. John through Calgary, four times weekly (not on Wed Fri Sat) on WestJet Encore, said Morgan Bell, an Advisor of Media and Public Relations for WestJet.

WestJet has made changes to its domestic flight schedule by removing approximately 4,000 weekly flights to address significantly reduced guest demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

Bell expressed, WestJet continues to serve the 38 Canadian airports, ensuring that those with essential travel requirements can get where they need to be and that cargo goods like blood, medical products and food supplies can continue to flow.

All trans-border and international routes remain suspended at this time through June 4th, 2020.

To view more information on the WestJet updates; CLICK HERE.