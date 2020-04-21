HealthNews

WestJet to resume Vancouver Flights starting May 5th, 2020

Avatar
By Tracy Teves
Photo by WestJet

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

OTTAWA, O.N. - To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government. The province...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Q&A: Oil prices go negative. What does that mean?

NEW YORK — The world is awash in oil, there's little demand for it and we're running out of...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WestJet will be resuming its one flight from Vancouver to Fort St. John and maintaining its Calgary flight service with WestJet Encore.

WestJet will be resuming one daily domestic flight between Vancouver and the North Peace Regional Airport starting May 5th to June 4th, 2020. Service will continue from Fort St. John through Calgary, four times weekly (not on Wed Fri Sat) on WestJet Encore, said Morgan Bell, an Advisor of Media and Public Relations for WestJet.

WestJet has made changes to its domestic flight schedule by removing approximately 4,000 weekly flights to address significantly reduced guest demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Bell expressed, WestJet continues to serve the 38 Canadian airports, ensuring that those with essential travel requirements can get where they need to be and that cargo goods like blood, medical products and food supplies can continue to flow.

All trans-border and international routes remain suspended at this time through June 4th, 2020.

To view more information on the WestJet updates; CLICK HERE.

Previous articleCoronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases
Next articleCompanies weigh dividend cuts, suspensions ahead of earnings amid pandemic

More Articles Like This

Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has announced...
Read more

Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

News Global News - 0
There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government. The province announced the sixth death at...
Read more

11 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, including 7 at local seniors’ homes: MLHU

Health Global News - 0
Health officials in London and Middlesex reported Tuesday that 11 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, seven of them at local...
Read more

Coronavirus: Air Canada suspending flights to U.S. for 4 weeks after April 26

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 21, 2020 1:04 pm Updated April 21, 2020 1:06 pm 0:51Coronavirus outbreak: Officials say decision to extend Canada-U.S. border closure ‘absolutely necessary’ for movement...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv